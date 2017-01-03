JBS Institute set to open interactive crisis center
A state-of-the-art crisis room, which would enable visitors to virtually connect to crisis situations throughout history, is set to open at the John Ben Sheppard Institute in Odessa. "This approach especially with young people works wonders, because it places them at the focus of the action," JBS Institute Executive Director Robert Brescia said.
