Game Warden speaks on bobcat found near middle school in Odessa
"Our intent was not to kill the bobcat. The intent was to subdue the threat and relocate it," said Cpl.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Comments
Add your comments below
Odessa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|prostitutes (Jul '12)
|Wed
|Sassy
|24
|Vote Gary Johnson (May '16)
|Tue
|Lynn11
|2
|Buddy Wayne Webb~ what a psyco
|Dec 9
|photoalbumhuh
|3
|I still love you
|Dec 7
|Sinner
|2
|Who wants girls phones number for FaceTime? (Sep '14)
|Dec 6
|Blakester
|31
|Homewrecker (May '15)
|Dec 4
|Bonnie
|17
|Happy ending massage (Jul '12)
|Dec 3
|El Pito chico
|3
Find what you want!
Search Odessa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC