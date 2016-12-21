Exhibition explores the interconnections between the real, imagined and simulated
Octavia Art Gallery presenting SurREAL, featuring photographs by Tina Freeman, Kenny Morrison, Irby Pace, and Chuck Ramirez. This exhibition explores the interconnections between the real, imagined and simulated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
Odessa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|prostitutes (Jul '12)
|Wed
|Sassy
|24
|Vote Gary Johnson (May '16)
|Tue
|Lynn11
|2
|Buddy Wayne Webb~ what a psyco
|Dec 9
|photoalbumhuh
|3
|I still love you
|Dec 7
|Sinner
|2
|Who wants girls phones number for FaceTime? (Sep '14)
|Dec 6
|Blakester
|31
|Homewrecker (May '15)
|Dec 4
|Bonnie
|17
|Happy ending massage (Jul '12)
|Dec 3
|El Pito chico
|3
Find what you want!
Search Odessa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC