Bus With TX High School Cheerleaders Collides With 18-Wheeler
A school bus carrying a group of high school cheerleaders from a football game collided with an 18-wheeler in West Texas late Friday night, leaving some passengers in critical condition. According to KMID, an ABC affiliate in Odessa, Texas, the Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a collision on Interstate 20 in Howard County involving an Iraan-Sheffield Independent School District bus and an 18-wheeler.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.
Add your comments below
Odessa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|prostitutes (Jul '12)
|Wed
|Sassy
|24
|Vote Gary Johnson (May '16)
|Tue
|Lynn11
|2
|Buddy Wayne Webb~ what a psyco
|Dec 9
|photoalbumhuh
|3
|I still love you
|Dec 7
|Sinner
|2
|Who wants girls phones number for FaceTime? (Sep '14)
|Dec 6
|Blakester
|31
|Homewrecker (May '15)
|Dec 4
|Bonnie
|17
|Happy ending massage (Jul '12)
|Dec 3
|El Pito chico
|3
Find what you want!
Search Odessa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC