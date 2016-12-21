Bus With TX High School Cheerleaders Collides With 18-Wheeler

A school bus carrying a group of high school cheerleaders from a football game collided with an 18-wheeler in West Texas late Friday night, leaving some passengers in critical condition. According to KMID, an ABC affiliate in Odessa, Texas, the Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a collision on Interstate 20 in Howard County involving an Iraan-Sheffield Independent School District bus and an 18-wheeler.

