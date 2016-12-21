Brandon Chaffin
Odessa police were called out to the 2700 block of North Grandview Ave. in reference to a check welfare involving a man stumbling. According to the report, when the officers knocked on the window of the vehicle to wake Chaffin, he awoke and ignored the officers commands before fleeing the scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Comments
Add your comments below
Odessa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|prostitutes (Jul '12)
|Wed
|Sassy
|24
|Vote Gary Johnson (May '16)
|Tue
|Lynn11
|2
|Buddy Wayne Webb~ what a psyco
|Dec 9
|photoalbumhuh
|3
|I still love you
|Dec 7
|Sinner
|2
|Who wants girls phones number for FaceTime? (Sep '14)
|Dec 6
|Blakester
|31
|Homewrecker (May '15)
|Dec 4
|Bonnie
|17
|Happy ending massage (Jul '12)
|Dec 3
|El Pito chico
|3
Find what you want!
Search Odessa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC