200th live donor kidney transplant offers promise of new life for the New Year
In late December in San Antonio, Texas, a 36-year-old mother of three from Jefferson City, Missouri, gave her best friend the most precious gift of all: a healthy kidney and the promise of a new life for the New Year. The procedure took place at Methodist Specialty and Transplant Hospital and represented another milestone: the 200th live donor kidney transplant performed in 2016 at this private hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.
Add your comments below
Odessa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where the loud at?
|Jan 2
|mdg4202017
|2
|Jake Bryant
|Dec 30
|Lol
|2
|Homewrecker/Easy lay
|Dec 28
|JS
|2
|Who wants girls phones number for FaceTime? (Sep '14)
|Dec 27
|Mh_harris
|34
|prostitutes (Jul '12)
|Dec 27
|Sarai
|25
|my life is all screwd up i need advice
|Dec 26
|Kevin M Rules
|1
|anybody want some meth
|Dec 26
|Kevin M Rules
|1
Find what you want!
Search Odessa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC