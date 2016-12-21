2 Odessa parents arrested for child e...

2 Odessa parents arrested for child endangerment

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

Back on Monday, Odessa police were contacted by Child Protective Services and were told that they recently removed a 1-year-old child from a home in the 1100 block of W. 25th St. Child Protective Services reported that both parents were required to take a random drug test due to allegations of possible drug use and distribution in the home.

