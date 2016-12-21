US durable goods orders rebound, ship...

US durable goods orders rebound, shipments rising

Wednesday Nov 23

REUTERS/Cooper Neill File Photo - A view of machinery being used to open up bays along the Mississippi River to the Bonnet Carre spillway is seen through iron gates in Norco, Louisiana May 9, 2011. REUTERS/Sean Gardner WASHINGTON, Nov 23: - New orders for U.S. manufactured capital goods rebounded in October, driven by rising demand for machinery and a range of other equipment, the The Commerce Department said on Wednesday that non-defense capital goods orders excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans, rose 0.4 percent after a slightly downwardly revised 1.4 percent decline in September.

