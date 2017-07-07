Thoughts From The Publishera s Desk a " July 7, 2017
Masterfully using social media to garner Budget Travel's online America's Coolest Small Town title was a major event in the town's recent history. It put Berlin on the map for many in the mid-Atlantic area, and there's no question the town continues to benefit from that exposure.
