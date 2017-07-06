Some OC Beach Trash Cans To Soon Appe...

Some OC Beach Trash Cans To Soon Appear With Artwork Wraps

Blue trash cans adorned with themed artwork will be placed along the beaches of Ocean City within the next two weeks as part of a pilot program that promotes both an anti-litter campaign and a beautification initiative. The pilot program, entitled Art "Can" Clean Beaches, takes its inspiration from a Florida-based nonprofit program called "Creative Cans in the Sand."

