Shockley Awarded George M. And Suzanne Hurley Memorial Scholarship
The Ocean City Museum Society, Inc. has awarded the George M. and Suzanne Hurley Memorial Scholarship in the amount of $1,000 to R. Brody Shockley, a 2017 graduate of Stephen Decatur High School. Shockley, a resident of Berlin, wrote his essay about the ruins of the Glen Riddle farm in Worcester County and the importance of preserving the few historical artifacts of the farm.
