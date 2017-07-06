Shockley Awarded George M. And Suzann...

Shockley Awarded George M. And Suzanne Hurley Memorial Scholarship

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jul 6 Read more: The Dispatch

The Ocean City Museum Society, Inc. has awarded the George M. and Suzanne Hurley Memorial Scholarship in the amount of $1,000 to R. Brody Shockley, a 2017 graduate of Stephen Decatur High School. Shockley, a resident of Berlin, wrote his essay about the ruins of the Glen Riddle farm in Worcester County and the importance of preserving the few historical artifacts of the farm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ocean City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Boardwalk getting trashy.... (Feb '11) Jul 2 BeachGirl2 32
Forum Contributions Deleted? Jun 15 whatreallyhappened 1
LOOKING FOR KIM who lived off of route 1 we d... May '17 Fran 1
Weed & Meds in Ocean City Apr '17 Lorenzo 1
Poll who's better in bed short women or tall women (Jul '10) Apr '17 Hello 133
looking for apartmentg or houses for short or l... Apr '17 CarrieReich83 1
Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Ocean City Apr '17 hitmeup 2
See all Ocean City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ocean City Forum Now

Ocean City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ocean City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. American Idol
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
 

Ocean City, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,815 • Total comments across all topics: 282,427,250

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC