Offshore drilling is a loser

Offshore drilling is a loser

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Rob Nikolewski on Fox 5 San Diego. President Trump's executive order aiming to open up new leases for offshore drilling of oil does not figure to have much effect in California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ocean City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Boardwalk getting trashy.... (Feb '11) Jul 2 BeachGirl2 32
Forum Contributions Deleted? Jun 15 whatreallyhappened 1
LOOKING FOR KIM who lived off of route 1 we d... May '17 Fran 1
Weed & Meds in Ocean City Apr '17 Lorenzo 1
Poll who's better in bed short women or tall women (Jul '10) Apr '17 Hello 133
looking for apartmentg or houses for short or l... Apr '17 CarrieReich83 1
Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Ocean City Apr '17 hitmeup 2
See all Ocean City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ocean City Forum Now

Ocean City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ocean City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Ocean City, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,599 • Total comments across all topics: 282,255,626

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC