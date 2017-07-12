Ocean City Not Equipped For Emergency Text Message Reports
Discussions on technology that could send text alerts to the Ocean City Police Department in emergency situations were placed on the back burner this week after officials concluded the resort's current system could not handle texting capability. In a Police Commission meeting Monday, Councilman Dennis Dare, chair of the commission, introduced the topic after hearing concerns and comments from two citizens at a June meeting of the Mayor and Council.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Ocean City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boardwalk getting trashy.... (Feb '11)
|Jul 2
|BeachGirl2
|32
|Forum Contributions Deleted?
|Jun 15
|whatreallyhappened
|1
|LOOKING FOR KIM who lived off of route 1 we d...
|May '17
|Fran
|1
|Weed & Meds in Ocean City
|Apr '17
|Lorenzo
|1
|who's better in bed short women or tall women (Jul '10)
|Apr '17
|Hello
|133
|looking for apartmentg or houses for short or l...
|Apr '17
|CarrieReich83
|1
|Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Ocean City
|Apr '17
|hitmeup
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ocean City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC