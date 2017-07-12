Ocean City Not Equipped For Emergency...

Ocean City Not Equipped For Emergency Text Message Reports

Discussions on technology that could send text alerts to the Ocean City Police Department in emergency situations were placed on the back burner this week after officials concluded the resort's current system could not handle texting capability. In a Police Commission meeting Monday, Councilman Dennis Dare, chair of the commission, introduced the topic after hearing concerns and comments from two citizens at a June meeting of the Mayor and Council.

