Massive whale shark caught on camera by fishermen after the

A massive whale shark swam leisurely next to a boat south of Ocean City, Maryland, taking fishermen's breath away.Steve Moore, who caught the magnificent creature on camera in the early hours of June 27, said the fish was "rubbing its nose mid ship then proceeded towards the backa Thinking it was gonna leave us after going towards the back it very calmly turned and came right up the starboard transom and went right under the boat and came out the starboard side of the boat and slowly disappeared into the night." Whale shark sighting near Ocean City was reported again on July 4. Credit: Steve Moore via Storyful A remarkable encounter with a whale shark, the largest living fish on Earth, was caught on camera by an astonished fisherman.

