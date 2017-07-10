Massive whale shark caught on camera by fishermen after the
A massive whale shark swam leisurely next to a boat south of Ocean City, Maryland, taking fishermen's breath away.Steve Moore, who caught the magnificent creature on camera in the early hours of June 27, said the fish was "rubbing its nose mid ship then proceeded towards the backa Thinking it was gonna leave us after going towards the back it very calmly turned and came right up the starboard transom and went right under the boat and came out the starboard side of the boat and slowly disappeared into the night." Whale shark sighting near Ocean City was reported again on July 4. Credit: Steve Moore via Storyful A remarkable encounter with a whale shark, the largest living fish on Earth, was caught on camera by an astonished fisherman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Ocean City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boardwalk getting trashy.... (Feb '11)
|Jul 2
|BeachGirl2
|32
|Forum Contributions Deleted?
|Jun 15
|whatreallyhappened
|1
|LOOKING FOR KIM who lived off of route 1 we d...
|May '17
|Fran
|1
|Weed & Meds in Ocean City
|Apr '17
|Lorenzo
|1
|who's better in bed short women or tall women (Jul '10)
|Apr '17
|Hello
|133
|looking for apartmentg or houses for short or l...
|Apr '17
|CarrieReich83
|1
|Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Ocean City
|Apr '17
|hitmeup
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ocean City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC