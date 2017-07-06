Maryland Coast Dispatch
A Pennsylvania women was arrested on drunk-driving and a slew of other traffic violations after allegedly crashing over the center median and driving the wrong way on Coastal Highway for several blocks on a busy holiday weekend. Around 7:30 p.m. last Sunday, Ocean City Police Department officers were patrolling in the area of 41st Street when they observed an alleged drunk driver, identified as Kristin Whelan, 36, of Brookhaven, Pa.
