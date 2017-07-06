Maryland Coast Dispatch

A Pennsylvania women was arrested on drunk-driving and a slew of other traffic violations after allegedly crashing over the center median and driving the wrong way on Coastal Highway for several blocks on a busy holiday weekend. Around 7:30 p.m. last Sunday, Ocean City Police Department officers were patrolling in the area of 41st Street when they observed an alleged drunk driver, identified as Kristin Whelan, 36, of Brookhaven, Pa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Dispatch.