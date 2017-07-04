It's Official: Tall Ship Returning In August For Three Weeks

The replica tall ship El Galeon Andalucia will be making a return trip to Ocean City in August for the first time in three years after resort officials on Monday worked out a few issues in the Memorandum of Understanding with the vessel's owner. Special Events Director Frank Miller presented the Mayor and Council with the MOU that will bring El Galeon Andalucia back to Ocean City for roughly three weeks next month.

