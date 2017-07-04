It's Official: Tall Ship Returning In August For Three Weeks
The replica tall ship El Galeon Andalucia will be making a return trip to Ocean City in August for the first time in three years after resort officials on Monday worked out a few issues in the Memorandum of Understanding with the vessel's owner. Special Events Director Frank Miller presented the Mayor and Council with the MOU that will bring El Galeon Andalucia back to Ocean City for roughly three weeks next month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Ocean City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boardwalk getting trashy.... (Feb '11)
|Sun
|BeachGirl2
|32
|Forum Contributions Deleted?
|Jun 15
|whatreallyhappened
|1
|LOOKING FOR KIM who lived off of route 1 we d...
|May '17
|Fran
|1
|Weed & Meds in Ocean City
|Apr '17
|Lorenzo
|1
|who's better in bed short women or tall women (Jul '10)
|Apr '17
|Hello
|133
|looking for apartmentg or houses for short or l...
|Apr '17
|CarrieReich83
|1
|Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Ocean City
|Apr '17
|hitmeup
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ocean City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC