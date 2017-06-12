Zachariah Bennett sentenced in Worcester County for sexual abuse on underage girl
Former martial arts instructor 27-year-old Zachariah Bennett will spend the the next half a decade in prison for the sexual abuse of one of his young karate students. Bennett, a long time instructor at Mitchell's Martial Arts in Salisbury, plead guilty back in March to the Worcester County charges.
