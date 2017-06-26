WZBH/Salisbury, MD Makes Some Moves

ADAMS RADIO GROUP Active Rock WZBH /SALISBURY/OCEAN CITY, MD PD JOHNNY MAZE announces that CAROLINA has joined the station as the new MD/middays, replacing LEAH RANTZ who recently left to join SAGA Alternative WLZX . CAROLINA comes from ADAMS sister stations KHQT/KSNM/LAS CRUCES, NM and had a previous stint in mornings with SHMONTY at LOTUS Alternative KFMA/TUCSON.

