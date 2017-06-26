WZBH/Salisbury, MD Makes Some Moves

WZBH/Salisbury, MD Makes Some Moves

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 22 Read more: AllAccess.com

ADAMS RADIO GROUP Active Rock WZBH /SALISBURY/OCEAN CITY, MD PD JOHNNY MAZE announces that CAROLINA has joined the station as the new MD/middays, replacing LEAH RANTZ who recently left to join SAGA Alternative WLZX . CAROLINA comes from ADAMS sister stations KHQT/KSNM/LAS CRUCES, NM and had a previous stint in mornings with SHMONTY at LOTUS Alternative KFMA/TUCSON.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAccess.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ocean City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Forum Contributions Deleted? Jun 15 whatreallyhappened 1
LOOKING FOR KIM who lived off of route 1 we d... May '17 Fran 1
Weed & Meds in Ocean City Apr '17 Lorenzo 1
Poll who's better in bed short women or tall women (Jul '10) Apr '17 Hello 133
looking for apartmentg or houses for short or l... Apr '17 CarrieReich83 1
Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Ocean City Apr '17 hitmeup 2
yooo (Sep '14) Apr '17 needsuborreal 5
See all Ocean City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ocean City Forum Now

Ocean City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ocean City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Ocean City, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,446 • Total comments across all topics: 282,057,187

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC