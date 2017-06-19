Woman Hires Civil Rights Firm To Chal...

Woman Hires Civil Rights Firm To Challenge OC's Topless Ban

The other shoe dropped over the weekend when the Maryland woman who first challenged the legality of women going topless in the same areas where men are allowed to go shirtless retained a nationally known civil rights attorney to challenge Ocean City's recently passed ordinance prohibiting the act. On Thursday, the Maryland Attorney General's Office issued a long-awaited opinion on the issue of females allowed to go topless in the same areas where men are allowed to go shirtless, essentially opining the emergency ordinance passed by the Mayor and Council on June 10 prohibiting women from going topless in public areas including the beach and Boardwalk, for example, was not unconstitutional.

Ocean City, MD

