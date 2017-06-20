Woman At Center Of Ocean City Topless...

Woman At Center Of Ocean City Toplessness Fight Hires Civil Rights Lawyer

Tuesday Jun 20

BALTIMORE - The Maryland woman who kicked off the Ocean City toplessness debate when she contacted the Worcester County State's Attorney's office about the legality of it last year has hired a lawyer. Chelsea Covington, a national advocate for the "topfreedom" movement, is now represented by Pennsylvania-based civil rights lawyer Devon M. Jacob, of the Jacob Litigation firm in Mechanicsburg.

