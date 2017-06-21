Week After 3-3 Tie, Council Votes 6-0...

Week After 3-3 Tie, Council Votes 6-0 On Referendum Date

It was no surprise the Ocean City Council on Monday approved a referendum question regarding binding interest arbitration for the resort's firefighter-paramedics for the next municipal election in November 2018, but the ease in which the elected officials reached the decision certainly was. Last week, with the clock ticking on a decision by the Mayor and Council to schedule a referendum for the Career Firefighter Paramedics Association of Ocean City, or IAFF Local 4269, successful petition for binding interest arbitration, the council was deadlocked in a 3-3 vote on a motion to include the referendum question on the November 2018 municipal election ballot.

