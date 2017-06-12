Two Baltimore County Men Accused of F...

Two Baltimore County Men Accused of Firing Rifle in Ocean City

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: WBOC-TV Salisbury

Reports of a man firing shots from a rifle in downtown Ocean City Thursday night has led to the arrest of two Baltimore area men. According to Ocean City Police, officers responded at 9 p.m. to the area of Wicomico Street and Baltimore Avenue, where witnesses provided a description of the suspects and their vehicles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ocean City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Forum Contributions Deleted? Jun 15 whatreallyhappened 1
LOOKING FOR KIM who lived off of route 1 we d... May '17 Fran 1
Weed & Meds in Ocean City Apr '17 Lorenzo 1
Poll who's better in bed short women or tall women (Jul '10) Apr '17 Hello 133
looking for apartmentg or houses for short or l... Apr '17 CarrieReich83 1
Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Ocean City Apr '17 hitmeup 2
yooo (Sep '14) Apr '17 needsuborreal 5
See all Ocean City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ocean City Forum Now

Ocean City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ocean City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Ocean City, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,039 • Total comments across all topics: 281,829,857

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC