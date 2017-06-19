Two Baltimore area men arrested after...

Two Baltimore area men arrested after reports of shots fired in Ocean City

Friday Jun 16 Read more: WMDT

Police say that two Baltimore area men were arrested after witnesses reported shots fired on Wicomico Street on Thursday night in Ocean City. On Thursday at 9:00 p.m., Ocean City police officers responded to the area of Wicomico Street and Baltimore Avenue after receiving reports of a man with a rifle and the reports of shots fired.

