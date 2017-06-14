Summer Special Election To Decide Par...

Summer Special Election To Decide Paramedics Bargaining Issue?

Ocean City voters could be heading to a special election on the firefighter-paramedics' collective bargaining referendum as soon as August after a divided City Council this week could not agree on a timetable for the public's decision on the issue. In March, the Career Firefighter Paramedics Association of Ocean City, or IAFF Local 4269, submitted a petition seeking binding interest arbitration after collecting signatures throughout much of the last year.

