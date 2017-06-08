Smoking Tickets Jump In Resorta s Ear...

Smoking Tickets Jump In Resorta s Early Season

After a clear directive was issued for the Ocean City Police Department to begin aggressively enforcing the town's smoking ordinance, a significant spike in citations has been seen this early season. Three years ago, the Mayor and Council approved an ordinance banning smoking on the Boardwalk and on the beach except in certain designated areas.

