Self-Inflicted Gun Shot Results In Be...

Self-Inflicted Gun Shot Results In Beach Closure

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: The Dispatch

A Frederick, Md. man is facing many charges, including obstructing and hindering, after allegedly shooting himself with his own unregistered handgun and disposing of the weapon on the beach, causing a vast section to be closed last Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ocean City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
LOOKING FOR KIM who lived off of route 1 we d... May '17 Fran 1
Weed & Meds in Ocean City Apr '17 Lorenzo 1
Poll who's better in bed short women or tall women (Jul '10) Apr '17 Hello 133
looking for apartmentg or houses for short or l... Apr '17 CarrieReich83 1
Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Ocean City Apr '17 hitmeup 2
yooo (Sep '14) Apr '17 needsuborreal 5
News Berlin Shoe Box owner Jesse Turner is pictured ... Feb '17 Jeanie 1
See all Ocean City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ocean City Forum Now

Ocean City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ocean City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Libya
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Ocean City, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,819 • Total comments across all topics: 281,778,365

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC