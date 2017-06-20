Sea Turtle Washed Ashore In Ocean City On Saturday

A leatherback sea turtle washed ashore in Ocean City last weekend, hours after it was first seen in the shallow areas of the water. Tyaskin resident Jody Earp said she and her family were on the beach for the OC Air Show when they saw the sea turtle swimming close to the shore on 4th Street between 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. Earp, who was in the water, said she saw a fin appear in front of her before immediately yelling out that it was a shark.

