Resort Shocked By SHA's Planned Baltimore Avenue Overhaul With Streetscape Project In Pipeline
Plans for a complete redesign of the Baltimore Avenue corridor from North Division Street to 15th Street could be derailed by the sudden emergence of a State Highway Administration plan to repave the roadway and replace the sidewalks along the corridor. Resort officials were blindsided somewhat when it was learned a major rehabilitation of the Baltimore Avenue corridor from North Division Street to 15th Street could begin as soon as this fall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Ocean City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LOOKING FOR KIM who lived off of route 1 we d...
|May '17
|Fran
|1
|Weed & Meds in Ocean City
|Apr '17
|Lorenzo
|1
|who's better in bed short women or tall women (Jul '10)
|Apr '17
|Hello
|133
|looking for apartmentg or houses for short or l...
|Apr '17
|CarrieReich83
|1
|Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Ocean City
|Apr '17
|hitmeup
|2
|yooo (Sep '14)
|Apr '17
|needsuborreal
|5
|Berlin Shoe Box owner Jesse Turner is pictured ...
|Feb '17
|Jeanie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ocean City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC