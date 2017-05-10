Opinion Confirms Ocean City Likely Wi...

Opinion Confirms Ocean City Likely Within Right To Ban Female Toplessness

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: The Dispatch

Less than a week after the Town of Ocean City passed an emergency ordinance prohibiting women from going topless in the same area men are allowed to go shirtless, the Maryland Attorney General issued a long-awaited opinion essentially upholding the town's position. "You asked whether state or local indecent exposure laws may constitutionally be interpreted to allow men to appear bare-chested in public while simultaneously forbidding women to do the same," the Maryland Attorney General's Office's letter of advice to Worcester County State's Attorney Beau Oglesby released late Thursday reads.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ocean City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Forum Contributions Deleted? 3 hr whatreallyhappened 1
LOOKING FOR KIM who lived off of route 1 we d... May '17 Fran 1
Weed & Meds in Ocean City Apr '17 Lorenzo 1
Poll who's better in bed short women or tall women (Jul '10) Apr '17 Hello 133
looking for apartmentg or houses for short or l... Apr '17 CarrieReich83 1
Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Ocean City Apr '17 hitmeup 2
yooo (Sep '14) Apr '17 needsuborreal 5
See all Ocean City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ocean City Forum Now

Ocean City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ocean City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Ocean City, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,018 • Total comments across all topics: 281,782,918

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC