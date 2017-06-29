Ocean City reminds residents and visi...

Ocean City reminds residents and visitors to Walk Smart

Yesterday Read more: WMDT

Cheswick the Crab is reminding visitors and residents alike to 'Walk Smart, Drive Smart, Bike Smart' as the July 4th holiday approaches. Ocean City Mayor Richard W. Meehan and Ocean City Police Chief Ross Buzzuro joined Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway District Engineer Jay Meredith along the Sinepuxent Avenue Bike Trail to officially launch the 2017 Ocean City Walk Smart! campaign Wednesday afternoon.

