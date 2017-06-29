Ocean City reminds residents and visitors to Walk Smart
Cheswick the Crab is reminding visitors and residents alike to 'Walk Smart, Drive Smart, Bike Smart' as the July 4th holiday approaches. Ocean City Mayor Richard W. Meehan and Ocean City Police Chief Ross Buzzuro joined Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway District Engineer Jay Meredith along the Sinepuxent Avenue Bike Trail to officially launch the 2017 Ocean City Walk Smart! campaign Wednesday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMDT.
Add your comments below
Ocean City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Forum Contributions Deleted?
|Jun 15
|whatreallyhappened
|1
|LOOKING FOR KIM who lived off of route 1 we d...
|May '17
|Fran
|1
|Weed & Meds in Ocean City
|Apr '17
|Lorenzo
|1
|who's better in bed short women or tall women (Jul '10)
|Apr '17
|Hello
|133
|looking for apartmentg or houses for short or l...
|Apr '17
|CarrieReich83
|1
|Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Ocean City
|Apr '17
|hitmeup
|2
|yooo (Sep '14)
|Apr '17
|needsuborreal
|5
Find what you want!
Search Ocean City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC