Ocean City passes emergency legislation banning public nudity
The ordinance says "there is no constitutional right for an individual to appear in public nude or in a state of nudity," Ocean City officials said in a statement. The ordinance comes after beach patrol employees were told not to "approach the topless woman, even if requested to do so by the complainant or other beach patrons," according to online Washington Post article.
