North Wildwood Joins a oeOther Top Boardwalksa With Smoking Ban

Taking a cue from its neighbor directly to the south , North Wildwood city council recently adopted an ordinance that prohibits smoking on the Jersey Shore town's own boardwalk - including all stairs and ramps. The ban, which passed unanimously and has since received final approval, goes into effect Jan. 1, 2018.

