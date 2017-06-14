North Wildwood Joins a oeOther Top Boardwalksa With Smoking Ban
Taking a cue from its neighbor directly to the south , North Wildwood city council recently adopted an ordinance that prohibits smoking on the Jersey Shore town's own boardwalk - including all stairs and ramps. The ban, which passed unanimously and has since received final approval, goes into effect Jan. 1, 2018.
Ocean City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Forum Contributions Deleted?
|12 hr
|whatreallyhappened
|1
|LOOKING FOR KIM who lived off of route 1 we d...
|May '17
|Fran
|1
|Weed & Meds in Ocean City
|Apr '17
|Lorenzo
|1
|who's better in bed short women or tall women (Jul '10)
|Apr '17
|Hello
|133
|looking for apartmentg or houses for short or l...
|Apr '17
|CarrieReich83
|1
|Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Ocean City
|Apr '17
|hitmeup
|2
|yooo (Sep '14)
|Apr '17
|needsuborreal
|5
