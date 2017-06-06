Navy Appointment Years In The Making For Decatur Graduate
Katie Hofman will be shipping out to Annapolis at the end of June to join the other midshipmen in the Naval Academy's Class of 2021. Hofman's appointment to the Naval Academy is the culmination of an application process that began in her sophomore year of high school at Decatur and has continued through a post-grad year at Mercersburg Academy in Pennsylvania.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Ocean City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LOOKING FOR KIM who lived off of route 1 we d...
|May '17
|Fran
|1
|Weed & Meds in Ocean City
|Apr '17
|Lorenzo
|1
|who's better in bed short women or tall women (Jul '10)
|Apr '17
|Hello
|133
|looking for apartmentg or houses for short or l...
|Apr '17
|CarrieReich83
|1
|Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Ocean City
|Apr '17
|hitmeup
|2
|yooo (Sep '14)
|Apr '17
|needsuborreal
|5
|Berlin Shoe Box owner Jesse Turner is pictured ...
|Feb '17
|Jeanie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ocean City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC