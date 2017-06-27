Maryland Coast Dispatch
Ocean City's federal and state partners gathered on the Boardwalk on Monday to extol the virtues of recent significant investments in the resort including an expedited beach replenishment project, continued dredging of the Inlet channel and a federal flood zone map revision that saved property owners millions of dollars. Against the backdrop of a near-perfect late June beach day, U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, along with Ocean City state representatives and members of the Mayor and Council, gathered on the Boardwalk at North Division Street to praise three recent federal investments in the resort area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Ocean City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Forum Contributions Deleted?
|Jun 15
|whatreallyhappened
|1
|LOOKING FOR KIM who lived off of route 1 we d...
|May '17
|Fran
|1
|Weed & Meds in Ocean City
|Apr '17
|Lorenzo
|1
|who's better in bed short women or tall women (Jul '10)
|Apr '17
|Hello
|133
|looking for apartmentg or houses for short or l...
|Apr '17
|CarrieReich83
|1
|Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Ocean City
|Apr '17
|hitmeup
|2
|yooo (Sep '14)
|Apr '17
|needsuborreal
|5
Find what you want!
Search Ocean City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC