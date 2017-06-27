Maryland Coast Dispatch

Ocean City's federal and state partners gathered on the Boardwalk on Monday to extol the virtues of recent significant investments in the resort including an expedited beach replenishment project, continued dredging of the Inlet channel and a federal flood zone map revision that saved property owners millions of dollars. Against the backdrop of a near-perfect late June beach day, U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, along with Ocean City state representatives and members of the Mayor and Council, gathered on the Boardwalk at North Division Street to praise three recent federal investments in the resort area.

