Maryland Coast Dispatch

A Berlin man was charged with first-degree assault last week after Ocean City police connected him to a choking incident in the resort in early May. On May 3, Ocean City Police Department officers responded to a reported domestic assault involving a choking at a hotel in the area of 12th Street. While the officers were in route, Ocean City Communications advised the suspect, later identified as Craig Powell, 31, of Berlin, had left the area.

