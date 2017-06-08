Little Pink Houses Retreat Returns To...

Little Pink Houses Retreat Returns To Ocean City

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: The Dispatch

Eleven families from around the country met in Ocean City this week to partake in a free retreat that offers those with a breast cancer diagnosis time away with their loved ones. For the first time in four years, Little Pink Houses of Hope, a nonprofit organization that hosts the retreats, has returned to the resort and is working with local businesses to provide the families with free lodging, food and entertainment throughout the week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ocean City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
LOOKING FOR KIM who lived off of route 1 we d... May '17 Fran 1
Weed & Meds in Ocean City Apr '17 Lorenzo 1
Poll who's better in bed short women or tall women (Jul '10) Apr '17 Hello 133
looking for apartmentg or houses for short or l... Apr '17 CarrieReich83 1
Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Ocean City Apr '17 hitmeup 2
yooo (Sep '14) Apr '17 needsuborreal 5
News Berlin Shoe Box owner Jesse Turner is pictured ... Feb '17 Jeanie 1
See all Ocean City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ocean City Forum Now

Ocean City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ocean City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Ocean City, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,353 • Total comments across all topics: 281,616,234

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC