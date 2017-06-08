Little Pink Houses Retreat Returns To Ocean City
Eleven families from around the country met in Ocean City this week to partake in a free retreat that offers those with a breast cancer diagnosis time away with their loved ones. For the first time in four years, Little Pink Houses of Hope, a nonprofit organization that hosts the retreats, has returned to the resort and is working with local businesses to provide the families with free lodging, food and entertainment throughout the week.
