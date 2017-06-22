Individual Pulled From Bay By Good Sa...

Individual Pulled From Bay By Good Samaritans In Near Drowning

Ocean City first-responders are on the scene of a near-drowning in the bay at 14th Street and the unidentified victim has been transported to Atlantic General Hospital. Around 10:50 a.m. on Thursday, a call came in to Ocean City Communications about an unidentified victim floating in the bay near 14th Street.

