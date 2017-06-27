Ill 14-year-old flown from cruise shi...

Ill 14-year-old flown from cruise ship off Virginia

23 min ago

The U.S. Coast Guard says it took a sick teenager off a cruise ship more than 300 miles from Maryland's coast and flew him by to a hospital in Virginia. Authorities say in a news release that the 14-year-old was a passenger on the Norwegian Breakaway.

