Deluge of Straw-Like Grass Blocks Water in Ocean City

An unusual amount of straw-like grass washed up on the beach in Ocean City on Wednesday afternoon, stretching nearly three miles. Vacationers headed to Ocean City, Maryland, this weekend won't find a typical pristine beach.

