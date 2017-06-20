Council Approves Tiered Parking Rates...

Council Approves Tiered Parking Rates At Inlet Lot On Fourth Of July

Concerned about the Fourth of July falling on Tuesday this year, Ocean City officials on Monday approved a further tiered flat fee schedule for parking at the Inlet on the holiday in the hopes of ensuring the lot stays full. In 2013, the Mayor and Council approved a one-day only flat fee of $50 for parking all day at the Inlet lot on the Fourth of July.

