Cop Nearly Shoots Suspect For Chargin...

Cop Nearly Shoots Suspect For Charging Him With Knife

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: The Dispatch

A Baltimore man was arrested on first-degree assault after allegedly pulling a switchblade on an Ocean City Police Department officer and continuing to come toward him to the point the officer had to threaten to shoot him. Around 12:30 p.m. last Saturday, an OCPD officer was working in a covert capacity around 3rd Street and Baltimore Avenue searching with other officers for a robbery suspect.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ocean City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Forum Contributions Deleted? Jun 15 whatreallyhappened 1
LOOKING FOR KIM who lived off of route 1 we d... May '17 Fran 1
Weed & Meds in Ocean City Apr '17 Lorenzo 1
Poll who's better in bed short women or tall women (Jul '10) Apr '17 Hello 133
looking for apartmentg or houses for short or l... Apr '17 CarrieReich83 1
Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Ocean City Apr '17 hitmeup 2
yooo (Sep '14) Apr '17 needsuborreal 5
See all Ocean City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ocean City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Worcester County was issued at June 21 at 5:20PM EDT

Ocean City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ocean City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Ocean City, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,989 • Total comments across all topics: 281,926,852

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC