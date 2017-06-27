Come feast on fresh crabs at new Stee...

Come feast on fresh crabs at new SteelStacks event

The Outdoor Crab Feast, featuring Maryland blue crabs from the popular Hooper's Crab House of Ocean City, Md., will debut 5:30-7:30 p.m. July 13 on the Air Products Town Square at SteelStacks. You'll enjoy a buffet of corn on the cob, kielbasa with potato rolls, baked red bliss potatoes, coleslaw and salad as well as Maryland blue crabs from Hooper's Crab House.

