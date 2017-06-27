Come feast on fresh crabs at new SteelStacks event
The Outdoor Crab Feast, featuring Maryland blue crabs from the popular Hooper's Crab House of Ocean City, Md., will debut 5:30-7:30 p.m. July 13 on the Air Products Town Square at SteelStacks. You'll enjoy a buffet of corn on the cob, kielbasa with potato rolls, baked red bliss potatoes, coleslaw and salad as well as Maryland blue crabs from Hooper's Crab House.
