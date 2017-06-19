Anglers in Maryland get $15K for 2017's 1st white marlins

The Daily Times reports Charlie Horning caught this year's first white marlin on June 16. Horning was only two hours into a trip on the Fishing Whistle, his Delaware-based boat out of Indian River Inlet, when the billfish had "the pole bend and luckily he just got hooked and hung there." Horning didn't initially realize it earned him a $5,000 prize from the Ocean City Marlin Club, who rewards the money to the member who snags the season's first white marlin.

