Absent Formal Attorney General Opinion, New Topless Women Policy In Place On Ocean City Beach
With still no formal opinion from the Maryland Attorney General's Office on the legality of women going topless in the same area as men are allowed to go shirtless, the Ocean City Beach Patrol this week issued a directive to turn a blind eye, so to speak, on the issue. Last August, at the request of Maryland resident Chelsea Covington, Worcester County State's Attorney Beau Oglesby reached out to the Maryland Attorney General's Office seeking an opinion on the legality of women going topless in the same areas where men are allowed to go shirtless under the Equal Protection Act.
Ocean City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LOOKING FOR KIM who lived off of route 1 we d...
|May '17
|Fran
|1
|Weed & Meds in Ocean City
|Apr '17
|Lorenzo
|1
|who's better in bed short women or tall women (Jul '10)
|Apr '17
|Hello
|133
|looking for apartmentg or houses for short or l...
|Apr '17
|CarrieReich83
|1
|Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Ocean City
|Apr '17
|hitmeup
|2
|yooo (Sep '14)
|Apr '17
|needsuborreal
|5
|Berlin Shoe Box owner Jesse Turner is pictured ...
|Feb '17
|Jeanie
|1
