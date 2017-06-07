Absent Formal Attorney General Opinio...

Absent Formal Attorney General Opinion, New Topless Women Policy In Place On Ocean City Beach

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Dispatch

With still no formal opinion from the Maryland Attorney General's Office on the legality of women going topless in the same area as men are allowed to go shirtless, the Ocean City Beach Patrol this week issued a directive to turn a blind eye, so to speak, on the issue. Last August, at the request of Maryland resident Chelsea Covington, Worcester County State's Attorney Beau Oglesby reached out to the Maryland Attorney General's Office seeking an opinion on the legality of women going topless in the same areas where men are allowed to go shirtless under the Equal Protection Act.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ocean City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
LOOKING FOR KIM who lived off of route 1 we d... May '17 Fran 1
Weed & Meds in Ocean City Apr '17 Lorenzo 1
Poll who's better in bed short women or tall women (Jul '10) Apr '17 Hello 133
looking for apartmentg or houses for short or l... Apr '17 CarrieReich83 1
Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Ocean City Apr '17 hitmeup 2
yooo (Sep '14) Apr '17 needsuborreal 5
News Berlin Shoe Box owner Jesse Turner is pictured ... Feb '17 Jeanie 1
See all Ocean City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ocean City Forum Now

Ocean City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ocean City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
 

Ocean City, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,856 • Total comments across all topics: 281,584,408

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC