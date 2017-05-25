Worcester Co. Sheriff's Office: 772 C...

Worcester Co. Sheriff's Office: 772 Calls for Service During Cruisin' OC Weekend

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WBOC-TV Salisbury

OCEAN CITY , Md.- Extra cars in Worcester County for this past weekend's Cruisin' Ocean City event also meant more police patrols. Lt. Ed Schreirer of the Worcester County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that last weekend his office added supplemental patrols to address the "many issues" that present themselves during the annual event featuring hot rods.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ocean City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
LOOKING FOR KIM who lived off of route 1 we d... May 3 Fran 1
Weed & Meds in Ocean City Apr 28 Lorenzo 1
Poll who's better in bed short women or tall women (Jul '10) Apr 26 Hello 133
looking for apartmentg or houses for short or l... Apr '17 CarrieReich83 1
Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Ocean City Apr '17 hitmeup 2
yooo (Sep '14) Apr '17 needsuborreal 5
News Berlin Shoe Box owner Jesse Turner is pictured ... Feb '17 Jeanie 1
See all Ocean City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ocean City Forum Now

Ocean City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ocean City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. China
 

Ocean City, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,197 • Total comments across all topics: 281,299,135

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC