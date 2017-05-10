Wind Weather Tower off Ocean City's Coast Receives Final Approval
Maryland-based US Wind, Inc. says it has received its final air emissions permit from the Maryland Department of the Environment to install a meteorological tower in the Maryland Wind Energy Area. This is the latest step in US Wind's process to bring offshore wind power to Maryland.
