West Ocean City Gets New Stoplight On Route 611; No Future Light...
A long-discussed traffic signal has been installed at a busy West Ocean City intersection just in time for summer. Maryland's State Highway Administration installed a new traffic signal at the intersection of Sunset Avenue and Route 611 last week.
