Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann a " May 5, 2017
In June 1990, Ocean City attempted to build the "world's largest sandcastle" with hopes that it would make the Guinness Book of Records. Built on the beach at North Division Street, it was over 40 feet tall and was visible from the Route 50 Bridge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ocean City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LOOKING FOR KIM who lived off of route 1 we d...
|May 3
|Fran
|1
|Weed & Meds in Ocean City
|Apr 28
|Lorenzo
|1
|who's better in bed short women or tall women (Jul '10)
|Apr 26
|Hello
|133
|looking for apartmentg or houses for short or l...
|Apr 22
|CarrieReich83
|1
|Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Ocean City
|Apr 10
|hitmeup
|2
|yooo (Sep '14)
|Apr 10
|needsuborreal
|5
|Berlin Shoe Box owner Jesse Turner is pictured ...
|Feb '17
|Jeanie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ocean City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC