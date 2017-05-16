Three Concerts Announced For Ocean City; Kenny Rogers Includes Resort ...
Tickets go on sale this week for shows by Kenny Rogers, The Highwaymen Live and The Ten Tenors. Bob Rothermel, who made the announcement for Special Event and TEAM Productions, said he wanted to share the news this week as visitors descended on the resort for Cruisin Ocean City.
