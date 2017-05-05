Thoughts From The Publishera s Desk a...

Thoughts From The Publishera s Desk a " May 5, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Dispatch

In the interest of full disclosure, I am a member of the Atlantic General Hospital Foundation Board of Directors. As a result, I am volunteering with a team of hospital staff and administrators and local community professionals and residents raising money for the hospital's ongoing $10 million Campaign for the Future, which will allow the hospital to complete $35 million in capital projects over the next five years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ocean City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
LOOKING FOR KIM who lived off of route 1 we d... Wed Fran 1
Weed & Meds in Ocean City Apr 28 Lorenzo 1
Poll who's better in bed short women or tall women (Jul '10) Apr 26 Hello 133
looking for apartmentg or houses for short or l... Apr 22 CarrieReich83 1
Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Ocean City Apr 10 hitmeup 2
yooo (Sep '14) Apr 10 needsuborreal 5
News Berlin Shoe Box owner Jesse Turner is pictured ... Feb '17 Jeanie 1
See all Ocean City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ocean City Forum Now

Ocean City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ocean City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Ocean City, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,218 • Total comments across all topics: 280,777,106

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC